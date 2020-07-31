Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Panacea Biotec Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2020.

Panacea Biotec Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2020.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 14.70% to Rs 96 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3135 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 215.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16280 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd surged 9.92% to Rs 32.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3378 shares in the past one month.

AksharChem (India) Ltd exploded 9.39% to Rs 238.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9779 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd advanced 7.68% to Rs 125.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)