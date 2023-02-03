JUST IN
Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.45% to Rs 256.15 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 11.52% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.45% to Rs 256.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales256.15118.89 115 OPM %4.028.22 -PBDT6.496.40 1 PBT4.094.44 -8 NP4.554.08 12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:00 IST

