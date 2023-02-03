Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.45% to Rs 256.15 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 11.52% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.45% to Rs 256.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.256.15118.894.028.226.496.404.094.444.554.08

