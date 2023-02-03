Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.32% to Rs 9.09 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.32% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.0921.81-32.78-45.39-3.86-11.52-5.55-12.94-5.55-12.94

