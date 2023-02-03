Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.32% to Rs 9.09 croreNet Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.32% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.0921.81 -58 OPM %-32.78-45.39 -PBDT-3.86-11.52 66 PBT-5.55-12.94 57 NP-5.55-12.94 57
