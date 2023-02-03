JUST IN
State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 61.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 24.72% to Rs 91517.66 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 61.98% to Rs 15477.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9555.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 24.72% to Rs 91517.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73376.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income91517.6673376.04 25 OPM %38.2729.11 -PBDT21355.4013149.76 62 PBT21355.4013149.76 62 NP15477.229555.00 62

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:00 IST

