State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 61.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 24.72% to Rs 91517.66 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 61.98% to Rs 15477.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9555.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 24.72% to Rs 91517.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73376.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.91517.6673376.0438.2729.1121355.4013149.7621355.4013149.7615477.229555.00

