Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.20% to Rs 2.86 croreNet Loss of Ador Multi Products reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.20% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.862.04 40 OPM %-85.31-60.29 -PBDT-2.41-1.30 -85 PBT-2.39-1.38 -73 NP-2.39-1.38 -73
