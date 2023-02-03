Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 50.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 1714.12 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 50.26% to Rs 392.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 261.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 1714.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1484.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

