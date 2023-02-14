GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 20.40 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.4027.193.092.350.560.550.310.300.310.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)