GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 20.40 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.4027.19 -25 OPM %3.092.35 -PBDT0.560.55 2 PBT0.310.30 3 NP0.310.28 11
