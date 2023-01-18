Krsnaa Diagnostics operationalizes four more diagnostics center in Punjab

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that as part of the Agreement with the Government of Punjab for procurement, operation and maintenance of 25 CT Scanners, 6 new MRI Machines, 30 Pathological Laboratories, 1 Referral Laboratory and 95 Collection Centers across the State of Punjab, the Company has operationalized diagnostics center at Four more locations i.e.

Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala in the state of Punjab.

With this, the Company has operationalized 24 CT Scanners, 6 MRI Machines, 30 Pathology Labs including 1 Referral Laboratory and 95 Collection Centers in the State of Punjab which amounts to completion of 99% of the Project as on the date of this disclosure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)