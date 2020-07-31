Kuwer Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 14.30 croreNet loss of Kuwer Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.87% to Rs 60.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3010.69 34 60.2947.52 27 OPM %5.0316.18 -5.614.23 - PBDT0.641.46 -56 2.161.43 51 PBT-0.010.82 PL 0.400.12 233 NP-0.020.10 PL 0.20-0.60 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU