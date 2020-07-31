Kuwer Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net loss of Kuwer Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.87% to Rs 60.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3010.69 34 60.2947.52 27 OPM %5.0316.18 -5.614.23 - PBDT0.641.46 -56 2.161.43 51 PBT-0.010.82 PL 0.400.12 233 NP-0.020.10 PL 0.20-0.60 LP

