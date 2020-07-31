Mirch Technologies (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mirch Technologies (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Impetus Technologies India Recognized Among Top 20 'Dream Companies to Work for 2020'
Govt sets up panel for policy advice on latest technologies
Volumes soar at Hexaware Technologies Ltd counter
Govt awards 12 startups for innovation in animal husbandry, dairy sector
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Mirch Technologies (India) reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.88% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030 0 0.040.33 -88 OPM %-366.670 --950.00-72.73 - PBDT-0.09-0.09 0 -0.29-0.15 -93 PBT-0.13-0.13 0 -0.45-0.32 -41 NP-0.10-0.11 9 -0.35-0.24 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU