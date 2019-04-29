Smruthi Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 40.77 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 40.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.16% to Rs 137.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales40.7730.77 32 137.4197.34 41 OPM %11.23-13.68 -12.073.36 - PBDT3.82-4.98 LP 13.89-0.61 LP PBT2.69-6.13 LP 9.75-4.68 LP NP1.89-4.66 LP 6.86-3.21 LP
