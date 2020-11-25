Karur Vysya Bank intimates of proposed strike by AIBEA

-
On 26 November 2020Karur Vysya Bank announced that All India Bank Employees Association in which the workmen union of the Bank is affiliated, has given a call for strike on 26 November 2020.
If the strike call materializes, the workmen of the Bank may take part in the proposed strike on the said date, in which occasion the normal working of the branches / offices of the Bank may get affected during the day.
