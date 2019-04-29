L&T Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 29.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.32% to Rs 303.14 crore

Net profit of declined 29.35% to Rs 227.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 321.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.32% to Rs 303.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 400.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.38% to Rs 267.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 266.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 482.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 454.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

