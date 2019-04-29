L&T Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 29.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.32% to Rs 303.14 croreNet profit of L&T Finance Holdings declined 29.35% to Rs 227.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 321.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.32% to Rs 303.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 400.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.38% to Rs 267.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 266.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 482.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 454.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales303.14400.57 -24 482.11454.58 6 OPM %98.9998.49 -95.7994.91 - PBDT260.33353.86 -26 304.14292.72 4 PBT260.27353.86 -26 304.03292.70 4 NP227.26321.65 -29 267.06266.05 0
