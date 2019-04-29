JUST IN
Bank of Maharashtra reports standalone net profit of Rs 72.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.08% to Rs 2775.20 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra reported to Rs 72.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 113.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 3.08% to Rs 2775.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2692.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4783.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1145.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 2.22% to Rs 10849.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11096.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income2775.202692.40 3 10849.6011096.42 -2 OPM %53.19-3.15 -4.0526.45 - PBDT86.39-1493.85 LP -5129.32-3265.78 -57 PBT86.39-1493.85 LP -5129.32-3265.78 -57 NP72.38-113.51 LP -4783.88-1145.65 -318

