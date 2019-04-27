JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 5.37% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Foseco India standalone net profit rises 8.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 84.16 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 8.83% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales84.1693.61 -10 OPM %15.3913.50 -PBDT14.3113.49 6 PBT13.3412.32 8 NP8.637.93 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU