Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit declines 24.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 7884.96 crore

Net profit of declined 24.51% to Rs 730.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 967.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 7884.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8564.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 3384.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3697.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 33650.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32230.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

