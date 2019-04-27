Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit declines 24.51% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 7884.96 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 24.51% to Rs 730.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 967.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 7884.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8564.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 3384.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3697.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 33650.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32230.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7884.968564.04 -8 33650.5432230.49 4 OPM %13.5616.00 -14.6516.38 - PBDT1231.351535.55 -20 5612.745799.76 -3 PBT1081.121387.21 -22 5010.735244.16 -4 NP730.32967.40 -25 3384.873697.36 -8
