JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 5.37% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 60.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 486.50 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 60.70% to Rs 276.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 486.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 468.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.83% to Rs 930.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 1915.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1756.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales486.50468.68 4 1915.181756.77 9 OPM %73.4052.95 -62.9754.34 - PBDT418.02279.41 50 1387.551067.59 30 PBT414.55277.05 50 1374.701058.23 30 NP276.17171.85 61 930.60711.29 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU