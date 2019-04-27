HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 60.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 486.50 crore

Net profit of rose 60.70% to Rs 276.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 486.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 468.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.83% to Rs 930.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 1915.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1756.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

486.50468.681915.181756.7773.4052.9562.9754.34418.02279.411387.551067.59414.55277.051374.701058.23276.17171.85930.60711.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)