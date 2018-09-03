L&T gains after winning orders

rose 1.16% to Rs 1,384.95 at 10:31 IST on after the company said its arm has won orders worth Rs 2654 crore across various business segments.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 3 September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 111.83 points, or 0.29% to 38,756.90.

On the BSE, 72,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,389 and a low of Rs 1,374.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,469.60 on 1 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,116.45 on 6 September 2017.

(L&T) said that the business has bagged a new order worth Rs 2095 crore from State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), for the of package 10 of the six-lane (District Aurangabad: From Village Fatiwabad to Village Surala) in the state of

Further, the heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for of the Thane Creek Bridge-III. The project involves construction of a 1.837 Km dual bridge across the connecting Mumbai and

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 43.15% to Rs 1472 crore on 18.78% rise in net sales to Rs 28283.45 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q1 June 2017.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and with over $18 billion in revenue. Construction is a brand of Larsen & Toubro.

