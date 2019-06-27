L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins large twin contracts from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Tourbo has won twin orders from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.
The Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contracts awarded are for: -
(i) Development of Heera Panna Block of Western Offshore basin which is located about 70 km of South West of Mumbai High. Project includes two (02 Nos.) well head platforms, -49km subsea rigid pipelines, 10 nos. of riser installation and modification work at seven existing platforms and Heera Process Complex.
(ii) Development of Mumbai High South field of Western Offshore basin which is located about 210 km to the West of Mumbai city.
Project includes one (01 No.) Water Injection Process platforms bridge connected to existing WIS platform,100 men Living Quarter, modification and interconnection of all the utilities with existing WIS, BHS, SLQ platforms.
Above contracts have been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis. This award reposes ONGC's confidence in LTHE's EPCIC capabilities and LTHE's commitment to continue to support ONGC and contribute to India's energy security.
