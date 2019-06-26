Dr Lalchandani Labs ties up with Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre, Delhi

To offer diagnostic servicesDr Lalchandani Labs has entered into an agreement for rendering diagnostic services at Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre at Outer Ring Road, New Delhi. Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre is a 55 bedded hospital with its specialization in IVF, Gynaecology, Paediatrics and other speciality & super speciality services. The company expects to generate a revenue of approx. Rs. 60 lakh per annum by rendering diagnostic services to this prestigious client
