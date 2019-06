Dr Lalchandani Labs ties up with Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre, Delhi

To offer diagnostic services

Dr Lalchandani Labs has entered into an agreement for rendering at & at Outer Ring Road, & is a 55 bedded hospital with its specialization in IVF, Gynaecology, Paediatrics and other speciality & super The company expects to generate a revenue of approx. Rs. 60 lakh per annum by rendering to this prestigious client

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)