Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 26 June 2019The Board of Indostar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 26 June 2019 approved the appointment of Shailesh Shirali (DIN: 06525626), as the Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from 26 June 2019. The Board has accepted the resignation tendered by Sameer Sain (DIN: 01164185), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company on 26 June 2019 with immediate effect.
