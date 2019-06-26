JUST IN
State Bank of India to decide on raising of AT1 capital

On 01 June 2019

State Bank of India announced that the meeting of Central Board of the Bank is scheduled to be held on 01 June 2019 to consider inter alia the following resolution:

To raise Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital by way of issuance of Basel-III compliant debt instrument in USD and/ or INR from domestic/lnternational market during FY 2020 subject to Gol concurrence.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019.

