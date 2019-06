CreditAccess Grameen has completed Direct Assignment of Rs. 138.89 Crore on 26 June 2019.

This is the first Direct Assignment transaction initiated during the FY-2019-20. With this transaction, the Company has completed one and one Direct Assignment transaction totaling to Rs. 249.24 Crore in FY-2019-20.

