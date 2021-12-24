L&T MF sold to HSBC AMC for USD 425 mn

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) and HSBC Asset Management (India) (HSBC AMC) today entered into a definitive agreement whereby HSBC AMC shall acquire 100% equity shares of L&T Investment Management (LTIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of LTFH, which is the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund, for an aggregate purchase consideration of USD 425 million (subject to adjustments as set out in the definitive agreements).

In addition, LTFH will also be entitled to excess cash in LTIM until the completion of the acquisition. The transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

Both LTIM and HSBC AMC will work to ensure that there will be continuity of services to their investors and counter-parties in the interim.

The divestment of Mutual Fund business is in line with the strategic objective of L&T Finance Holdings of unlocking value from its subsidiaries to strengthen its balance sheet. Further, the acquisition of LTIM is in line with the strategic growth plans of HSBC in India. HSBC stands to gain from an experienced team, diversified assets, strong retail customer base and the vast geographical reach that L&T Mutual Fund has built over the years.

