L&T MF sold to HSBC AMC for USD 425 mn

-
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Holdings declines on divestment of mutual fund biz.
Board of L&T Finance Holdings approves sale of mutual fund biz in HSBC AMC
Tata Communications introduces Virtual Video Assisted Referee (V-VAR) solution
Data Patterns India, TCS, Adani Enterprises in spotlight
Indices erase early gains
-
L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) and HSBC Asset Management (India) (HSBC AMC) today entered into a definitive agreement whereby HSBC AMC shall acquire 100% equity shares of L&T Investment Management (LTIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of LTFH, which is the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund, for an aggregate purchase consideration of USD 425 million (subject to adjustments as set out in the definitive agreements).
In addition, LTFH will also be entitled to excess cash in LTIM until the completion of the acquisition. The transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.
Both LTIM and HSBC AMC will work to ensure that there will be continuity of services to their investors and counter-parties in the interim.
The divestment of Mutual Fund business is in line with the strategic objective of L&T Finance Holdings of unlocking value from its subsidiaries to strengthen its balance sheet. Further, the acquisition of LTIM is in line with the strategic growth plans of HSBC in India. HSBC stands to gain from an experienced team, diversified assets, strong retail customer base and the vast geographical reach that L&T Mutual Fund has built over the years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU