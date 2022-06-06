L&T's construction arm bags 'large' contract from BMC

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to execute the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project involves the construction of a wastewater treatment facility with best-in-class treatment standards. The scope includes design, build, operation and maintenance of the 360 MLD sewage treatment plant with a provision to generate inhouse power.

The project will also host a panoramic viewing gallery, a knowledge centre, and a library with the larger goal of creating awareness amongst various stakeholders.

The project is to be executed under stringent timelines, L&T said.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The engineering and construction major's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 3,620.69 crore on 9.9% increase in revenues to Rs 52,850.67 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

