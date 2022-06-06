L&T's construction arm bags 'large' contract from BMC

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction to construct Bandra wastewater treatment facility
L&T Construction bags orders under various businesses
L&T construction secures large contracts under water and effluent treatment biz
Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its water and effluent treatment biz
L&T bags large order from multiple clients
-
The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to execute the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II.
As per L&T's classification, the value of the 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
The project involves the construction of a wastewater treatment facility with best-in-class treatment standards. The scope includes design, build, operation and maintenance of the 360 MLD sewage treatment plant with a provision to generate inhouse power.
The project will also host a panoramic viewing gallery, a knowledge centre, and a library with the larger goal of creating awareness amongst various stakeholders.
The project is to be executed under stringent timelines, L&T said.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The engineering and construction major's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 3,620.69 crore on 9.9% increase in revenues to Rs 52,850.67 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of L&T were down 0.50% to Rs 1,643.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU