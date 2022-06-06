Volumes spurt at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 9.27 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares

Dabur India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, NCC Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 June 2022.

Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 9.27 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.70% to Rs.214.50. Volumes stood at 7.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd clocked volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94715 shares. The stock lost 1.24% to Rs.507.35. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54344 shares. The stock rose 2.97% to Rs.230.20. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd clocked volume of 9.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.25% to Rs.63.40. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 5.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.54% to Rs.175.90. Volumes stood at 6.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)