L&T's construction arm wins large order from Odisha Govt

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday announced that the company's construction arm secured a 'large' order for its Buildings & Factories business from the Odisha Government.

According L&T's classification, the value of 'large' contracts lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of the project is to construct clinical blocks and allied infrastructure for a hospital in Cuttack. The project also involves construction of four clinical blocks (B+G+9 floors) comprising composite structural systems and other ancillary buildings with a total built up area of 3.4 million sq.ft.

The facility will cover specialty departments such as Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Hepatology, Cardiology, Surgical blocks, Casualty, trauma and general surgery with a total of 2058 beds. The duration of this EPC project is 30 months. The scope also includes maintenance for 5 years for VHT, Landscape, FAS, CCTV, ACS, AV and AMS.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

L&T's consolidated net profit fell 67.04% to Rs 1819.45 crore on 12.05% increase in net sales to Rs 34772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.44% lower at Rs 1,852.85 on BSE.

