Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 38.09 points or 1.06% at 3630.76 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.42%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.36%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.15%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.19%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.7%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.51%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.48%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.17%), and K E C International Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.91%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.63%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 156.05 or 0.27% at 58127.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.4 points or 0.28% at 17319.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.75 points or 0.21% at 29392.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8934.04.

On BSE,1551 shares were trading in green, 1191 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)