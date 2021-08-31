L&T's Nabha Power adjudged National Energy Leader 2021

Larsen & Toubro's wholly owned subsidiary, Nabha Power has recently won two prestigious awards at the 22nd National Award Ceremony for Excellence in Energy Management, hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Nabha Power was adjudged the National Energy Leader 2021 for its continued excellent performance for the third consecutive year in Energy Management.

The power producer has been successfully operating a 2x700 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab since 2014.

The company also received the Excellent Energy Efficiency Unit award for outstanding achievements in Energy Efficiency. Nabha Power plant, based on Japanese supercritical technology, received this award for the fifth consecutive year.

