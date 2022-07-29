L&T Technology Services Ltd gains for third consecutive session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3525, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 4.29% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3525, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 17107.4. The Sensex is at 57433.63, up 1.01%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has gained around 16.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28663.05, up 1.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3544.45, up 3.87% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 4.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 4.29% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 36.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

