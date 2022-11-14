L&T Technology Services Ltd soars 2.33%, Gains for third straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3803.55, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.93% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3803.55, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18325.9. The Sensex is at 61617.26, down 0.29%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has risen around 6.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29591.95, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3783.1, up 1.67% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.93% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 38.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

