Fortis Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Foods Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 November 2022.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd soared 10.51% to Rs 312.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd surged 8.20% to Rs 604.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11249 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd spiked 7.85% to Rs 39.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd gained 7.46% to Rs 1461.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11070 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd exploded 6.91% to Rs 53.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

