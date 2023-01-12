Trucap Finance partners with Shivalik Small Finance Bank

For sourcing and managing retail gold loan assets

Trucap Finance (TruCap) and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (Shivalik) announced a partnership for sourcing and managing retail gold loan assets.

With a loan book of over Rs. 500 crore, TruCap aims to build social capital by providing small ticket Gold loans and Business loans to its MSME borrowers. Trucap Finance acting as Business Correspondent (BC) for Shivalik Small Finance Bank will originate new business and help in scaling up the customer base.

