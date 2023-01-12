Trucap Finance partners with Shivalik Small Finance Bank

-
ALSO READ
TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls board recommends 1:2 bonus issue
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 42.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trade with minor cuts, IT stocks under pressure
-
For sourcing and managing retail gold loan assetsTrucap Finance (TruCap) and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (Shivalik) announced a partnership for sourcing and managing retail gold loan assets.
With a loan book of over Rs. 500 crore, TruCap aims to build social capital by providing small ticket Gold loans and Business loans to its MSME borrowers. Trucap Finance acting as Business Correspondent (BC) for Shivalik Small Finance Bank will originate new business and help in scaling up the customer base.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU