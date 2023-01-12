EKI Energy Services collaborates with Norway-based DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance

To promote and support climate transition ecosystem for organizations

EKI Energy Services announced that it has collaborated with DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance, a Norway-based independent assurance and risk management provider, to foster climate transition ecosystem with innovation and digitalisation by numerous measures agreed upon by both organizations as part of Charter of Collaboration.

Under the collaboration, EKI will extend advisory services to DNV's assurance customers on their journey towards carbon neutrality and net-zero in addition to GHG inventorization/ESG and sustainability assurance services.

The collaboration also seeks to bridge the gap between capital market sustainable finance and carbon finance by innovative debt financial instrument assurance with DNV's broad experience, deep expertise and global reach as the company is operating in over 100 countries.

The collaboration will benefit EKI by enhancing its global reach and strengthening its network of global customers by creating awareness on climate change mitigation and adaptation. EKI, being one of the world's largest carbon credit supplier, can support DNV assurance customers seeking to offset their residual emissions in their journey toward net-zero. In addition, there will be focus on digital carbon forward creation and tokenization of carbon credits.

