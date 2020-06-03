Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Marsulex Environmental Technologies to introduce cost effective electrical upgrades for Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) in India
WABCO India rallies after Wabco, ZF obtain Chinese regulatory clearance for merger
Wabco India says WABCO-ZF merger expected to close in Q2
L&T Construction bags multiple orders for its power transmission and distribution business
-
Sales decline 28.58% to Rs 27.99 croreNet loss of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.58% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 95.79% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.67% to Rs 113.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.9939.19 -29 113.22190.82 -41 OPM %-1.143.65 --0.115.79 - PBDT0.022.66 -99 3.1515.17 -79 PBT-0.542.13 PL 0.9213.05 -93 NP-0.492.30 PL 0.4310.21 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU