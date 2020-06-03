JUST IN
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.58% to Rs 27.99 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.58% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.79% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.67% to Rs 113.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.9939.19 -29 113.22190.82 -41 OPM %-1.143.65 --0.115.79 - PBDT0.022.66 -99 3.1515.17 -79 PBT-0.542.13 PL 0.9213.05 -93 NP-0.492.30 PL 0.4310.21 -96

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 12:50 IST

