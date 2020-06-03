Dolat Investments consolidated net profit rises 47.79% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MedGenome raises USD 55 mn in funding led by LeapFrog Investments
Swiss group launches venture for residency, realty investments, startup incubation in Switzerland
Financials shares fall
Dhunseri Investments standalone net profit rises 126.76% in the September 2019 quarter
Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 44.99 croreNet profit of Dolat Investments rose 47.79% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.47% to Rs 71.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.16% to Rs 156.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.9932.11 40 156.28115.63 35 OPM %76.2874.62 -74.3971.36 - PBDT31.2922.63 38 101.5377.50 31 PBT31.2822.62 38 101.5177.50 31 NP21.7114.69 48 71.0550.58 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU