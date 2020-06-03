Dolat Investments consolidated net profit rises 47.79% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 44.99 crore

Net profit of Dolat Investments rose 47.79% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.47% to Rs 71.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.16% to Rs 156.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.9932.11 40 156.28115.63 35 OPM %76.2874.62 -74.3971.36 - PBDT31.2922.63 38 101.5377.50 31 PBT31.2822.62 38 101.5177.50 31 NP21.7114.69 48 71.0550.58 40

