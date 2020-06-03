Dolat Investments consolidated net profit rises 47.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 44.99 crore

Net profit of Dolat Investments rose 47.79% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.47% to Rs 71.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.16% to Rs 156.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

