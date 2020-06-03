ASM Technologies standalone net profit rises 344.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.68% to Rs 24.60 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 344.44% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.68% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.50% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 83.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

