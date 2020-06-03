ASM Technologies standalone net profit rises 344.44% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ASM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2019 quarter
COVID-19: One death, 97 fresh cases reported in AP; toll at 57
Volumes soar at HCL Technologies Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
Govt sets up panel for policy advice on latest technologies
-
Sales rise 29.68% to Rs 24.60 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies rose 344.44% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.68% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.50% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 83.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.6018.97 30 83.8476.06 10 OPM %16.953.43 -2.126.88 - PBDT6.112.07 195 4.6810.16 -54 PBT5.671.87 203 2.449.22 -74 NP4.000.90 344 1.097.03 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU