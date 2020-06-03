Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.23% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 99.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.23% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 312.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 145.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.99% to Rs 76.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 182.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

22.7184.8376.82182.87-433.11-14.05-403.55-82.73-96.81-7.53-302.92-137.87-99.54-9.35-312.40-145.43-99.54-9.35-312.40-145.43

