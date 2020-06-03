JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lupin receives approval for Meloxicam capsules
Business Standard

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 73.23% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 99.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.23% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 312.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 145.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.99% to Rs 76.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 182.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.7184.83 -73 76.82182.87 -58 OPM %-433.11-14.05 --403.55-82.73 - PBDT-96.81-7.53 -1186 -302.92-137.87 -120 PBT-99.54-9.35 -965 -312.40-145.43 -115 NP-99.54-9.35 -965 -312.40-145.43 -115

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 08:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU