ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ASM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Volumes soar at HCL Technologies Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
Govt sets up panel for policy advice on latest technologies
KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.18% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 26.09 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.38% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 92.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.0923.04 13 92.0188.02 5 OPM %19.82-1.91 -2.566.20 - PBDT6.771.38 391 4.8110.19 -53 PBT6.081.28 375 1.868.98 -79 NP4.88-0.73 LP 1.246.66 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU