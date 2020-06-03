JUST IN
Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 26.09 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.38% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 92.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.0923.04 13 92.0188.02 5 OPM %19.82-1.91 -2.566.20 - PBDT6.771.38 391 4.8110.19 -53 PBT6.081.28 375 1.868.98 -79 NP4.88-0.73 LP 1.246.66 -81

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 08:14 IST

