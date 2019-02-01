Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 76.32% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 47.35 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 76.32% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 47.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.3537.84 25 OPM %3.536.63 -PBDT3.282.72 21 PBT2.752.19 26 NP2.011.14 76

