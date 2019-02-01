Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 76.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 25.83% in the September 2018 quarter
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 8.12% in the June 2018 quarter
Hitachi to buy majority stake in ABB's power grid arm for $6.4 bn
ABB India Q3 net profit up 30% at Rs 108.34 crore
Departmental wrangles delay Train-18 launch
-
Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 47.35 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 76.32% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 47.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.3537.84 25 OPM %3.536.63 -PBDT3.282.72 21 PBT2.752.19 26 NP2.011.14 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU