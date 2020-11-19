Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 5.25 points or 0.45% at 1153.31 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 5.5%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.4%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.04%), ITI Ltd (up 0.63%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.95%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.58%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.28%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 207.62 or 0.47% at 43972.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.15 points or 0.33% at 12896.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.51 points or 0.6% at 16150.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.31 points or 0.08% at 5492.81.

On BSE,1515 shares were trading in green, 1148 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)