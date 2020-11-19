Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 81.55 points or 1.23% at 6537.25 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 19.76%), IIFL Finance Ltd (down 4.87%),Federal Bank Ltd (down 3.55%),South Indian Bank Ltd (down 3.17%),Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 2.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were State Bank of India (down 2.8%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.52%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 2.49%), CARE Ratings Ltd (down 2.21%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.03%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (up 6.18%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 5.79%), and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 4.97%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 207.62 or 0.47% at 43972.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.15 points or 0.33% at 12896.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.51 points or 0.6% at 16150.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.31 points or 0.08% at 5492.81.

On BSE,1515 shares were trading in green, 1148 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

