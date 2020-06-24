JUST IN
Board of IOC approves proposal to seek shareholder approval for increase in borrowing limits
R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 14.69 crore

Net Loss of R S Software (India) reported to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 60.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.6920.95 -30 60.2865.39 -8 OPM %-182.85-38.33 --87.61-57.21 - PBDT-15.97-6.33 -152 -40.93-31.26 -31 PBT-17.23-7.11 -142 -45.04-34.56 -30 NP-45.31-6.27 -623 -71.96-27.16 -165

