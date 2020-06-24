R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Capital Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
California Software Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter
James Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.23 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 14.69 croreNet Loss of R S Software (India) reported to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 60.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.6920.95 -30 60.2865.39 -8 OPM %-182.85-38.33 --87.61-57.21 - PBDT-15.97-6.33 -152 -40.93-31.26 -31 PBT-17.23-7.11 -142 -45.04-34.56 -30 NP-45.31-6.27 -623 -71.96-27.16 -165
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU