Themis Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Themis Medicare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Themis Medicare gets EU-GMP certificate for 2 sections of Haridwar plant
Shiva Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Shilpa Medicare standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.82% to Rs 48.09 croreNet loss of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.0950.00 -4 OPM %3.4310.38 -PBDT-1.472.91 PL PBT-3.491.15 PL NP-2.451.35 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU