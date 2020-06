Till 28 June

Landmark Property Development Company announced that due to increase in impact of Covid-19 in Delhi, the management of Landmark Property Development Company has further decided, as a precautionary measure, to temporarily close the office of the Company situated at Barakhamba Road - New Delhi till 28 June, 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)