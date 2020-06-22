JUST IN
TCS wins 2020 Pega Partners Award for Excellence in Growth and Delivery

Tata Consultancy Services has been awarded the 2020 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Growth and Delivery by Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises.

The award recognizes TCS' leadership in leveraging Pega technologies to drive successful digital transformation programs for joint clients, especially in the insurance, manufacturing and telecommunications industries.

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 19:27 IST

