JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

B N Rathi Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Godrej Properties allots 56,829 equity shares under ESGS
Business Standard

Axis Bank receives revision in credit ratings from Fitch

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Axis Bank announced that Fitch Ratings has revised the rating outlook of the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of the Bank, to negative from stable.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of the Bank.

The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Outlook on the 'BBB-' rating on India to negative from stable on 18 June 2020 due to impact of the escalating coronavirus pandemic on India's economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU