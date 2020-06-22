JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCS wins 2020 Pega Partners Award for Excellence in Growth and Delivery

Vaibhav Global allots 13,419 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Karnataka Bank launches KBL Micro Mitra for micro enterprises

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Karnataka Bank has launched a new product KBL Micro Mitra, wherein financial assistance up to Rs.10 lakhs can be provided to the Micro manufacturing and service enterprises either for working capital or for investment purposes.

The facility comes with a simplified procedure and competitive rate of interest.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU