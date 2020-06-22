Karnataka Bank launches KBL Micro Mitra for micro enterprises

-
Karnataka Bank has launched a new product KBL Micro Mitra, wherein financial assistance up to Rs.10 lakhs can be provided to the Micro manufacturing and service enterprises either for working capital or for investment purposes.
The facility comes with a simplified procedure and competitive rate of interest.
