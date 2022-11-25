NIIT recognized as Best E-Learning Platform by ASSOCHAM

NIIT has been recognized as the Best E-Learning Platform by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The award was given to NIIT Digital for its contribution to the technology training sector at the ASSOCHAM Futuristic Technologies & 7th Technology Excellence Awards ceremony in Kolkata.

