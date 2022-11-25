Happiest Minds Technologies inaugurates new development centre in Bhubaneshwar

JUST IN
Happiest Minds Technologies announced the inauguration of a new Development Centre at Fortune Towers (5th Floor) in Bhubaneswar, taking forward its long-term investment plans for further expansion in the state in alignment with the Make in Odisha focus of the state government.

Under the ease of business initiative, the Odisha state government's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) granted approval to Happiest Minds to set up a software development centre at Fortune Towers located in Bhubaneswar.

Happiest Minds has earmarked Rs. 265 crore investment towards this initiative.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 16:19 IST

